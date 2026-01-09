George Thomas "Tom" Hawksford

1939-2025 George Thomas "Tom" Hawksford, 86, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2025, in Shoreline, Washington. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Tom lived a life marked by faith, dedication to family, and tireless service to his community.





Through decades of commitment and leadership, Tom rose through the ranks to become Store Director of the Lake Forest Park Albertsons store—a position he held with pride until his 50s. He later continued his career at Oak Tree Larry's Market for several more years before retiring.



Tom's professional accomplishments were matched by his deep spiritual life and unwavering commitment to his church. A member of St. Pius X Catholic Church from 1963 to 2023, Tom was an integral part of the parish community for six decades. He sang in the church choir from 1965 until 2022 and served as a charter member of the St. Pius X Parish Council. His contributions extended further as a member of the St. Pius X School Commission and participant in Perpetual Adoration. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.



Beyond his work and faith commitments, Tom served his country as a member of the National Guard and found joy in simple pleasures like gardening and camping—activities that reflected his appreciation for nature and time spent with loved ones.



Tom was deeply family-oriented and is remembered lovingly by those closest to him. He is survived by his wife Barbara; children Brian (Steve), Greg (Annie), Chris, Rob (Angie), and Jill Matthews (Darren); grandchildren Montana, Seth, Ivy, Riley, Ian, Delaney, Mia, Cobe, and Dylan; great-grandchild Wolf; and siblings Steve, Jeannie, Sue, and Alice.



He was preceded in death by his first wife Sally (1995), father Clarence George Hawksford (2003), and mother LaVera Hawksford (1990).



A Funeral Mass was held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mountlake Terrace at 11:00am on January 8, 2026 to honor Tom's life of service and devotion.



Tom Hawksford will be remembered for his hard work, spiritual strength, and enduring love for family. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him.







Born on July 16, 1939, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, Tom began building his strong work ethic early in life. At the age of 16, he started working as a box boy for Albertsons. This first job would lead to a lifelong career in the grocery industry. He taught his kids that "a job worth doing is a job worth doing well."