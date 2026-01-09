Ballinger building to be used for fire training January 12 - 16, 2026

Building at 2902 NE 200th in Shoreline will be used for fire department training

The North King county training consortium has acquired a residence in the Ballinger Neighborhood that is set for demolition. The North King county training consortium has acquired a residence in the Ballinger Neighborhood that is set for demolition.





Shoreline and Bothell Fire Departments will use this building for training to be conducted on January 12, 13, 15, 16, 2026 between the hours of 8am and 4pm.





Having access to the building allows firefighters to train in a real-life environment, including interacting with the community, and working with other fire departments.





The building is a 1540 sq ft multi-family dwelling at 2902 NE 200th. Shoreline WA 98155 , next to the Aldercrest Annex of the Shoreline School District.





You will see smoke and multiple fire vehicles in the area. Firefighters will be on the roof, cutting holes to vent the smoke.





If you have any questions or concerns, call 425-471-9078.







