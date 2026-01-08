Urban Air Adventure Park grand opening January 10, 2026 at Everett Mall

urban air adventure park is located at the Everett Mall in south Everett

Photos by Mike Remarcke

Neon lighting for the bumper cars.

Note the private party room in the background

Urban Air Adventure Park is excited to announce the upcoming grand opening of the new Everett location in the Everett Mall, located at Urban Air Adventure Park is excited to announce the upcoming grand opening of the new Everett location in the Everett Mall, located at 1502 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett WA 98208.





Tread carefully!

Climb up - swing down

Let 'em fly

Swing from rings or bars or drop into the ball pit

The venue includes a cafe and a place to hang out





