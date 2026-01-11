Crisis Response & Behavioral Health Services in Shoreline - in person and online January 22, 2026

Addressing Human Needs: Crisis Response & Behavioral Health Services in Shoreline





Thursday January 22, 2026 from 7 - 8:30pm







Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Online Register here While you are encouraged to attend in person, all sessions include a virtual option for attendees who are unable to do so. Virtual attendance is available for those who pre-register using the zoom link below.

City Learn and Shoreline Humans Services invite you to understand some of the city’s most crucial services.

Shoreline Police Department,

Regional Crisis Response Agency (RCR), and

Center for Human Services

will be presenting how they respond to calls, de-escalate, triage, and/or connect vulnerable people to resources. We'll also hear the suite of programs they offer.



This will be an appropriate forum to ask questions and explore how each entity is navigating the region’s limited means.





