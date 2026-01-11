Crisis Response & Behavioral Health Services in Shoreline - in person and online January 22, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Addressing Human Needs: Crisis Response & Behavioral Health Services in Shoreline

Thursday January 22, 2026 from 7 - 8:30pm

While you are encouraged to attend in person, all sessions include a virtual option for attendees who are unable to do so. Virtual attendance is available for those who pre-register using the zoom link below.
City Learn and Shoreline Humans Services invite you to understand some of the city’s most crucial services. 
  • Shoreline Police Department, 
  • Regional Crisis Response Agency (RCR), and 
  • Center for Human Services 
will be presenting how they respond to calls, de-escalate, triage, and/or connect vulnerable people to resources. We'll also hear the suite of programs they offer.

This will be an appropriate forum to ask questions and explore how each entity is navigating the region’s limited means.


