Fifteen years later, Shoreline Greenways could return
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
|Fifteen years ago Shoreline added bioswales and native plant chicanes to reduce pollution and make 17th Ave NE safer and more walkable (photo by Oliver J Moffat)
By Oliver J Moffat
Fifteen years after Shoreline built a Green Street demo, some residents want a Neighborhood Greenway network.
Fifteen years ago the city of Shoreline completed construction of a Green Street on 17th Ave NE between 145th and 150th streets. (See our 2010 article on the Green Street)
Completed in January of 2011, the pilot project created a “Green Street.” Although not much information is available, the city still has a video from fifteen years ago online about the project.
The city added rain gardens filled with native plants along the street, adding trees and reducing stormwater runoff.
Cars were slowed down by adding curved “chicanes” and traffic circles to make the street safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
Shoreline stopped building green streets while neighboring cities, like Seattle and Lake Forest Park, have converted existing local streets into walkable greenways.
|Neighborhood Greenway in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood uses tree chicanes to slow traffic, provide public recreational space, while increasing tree canopy. (photo by Gordon Padelford used with permission)
Now, some residents are asking the city of Shoreline to build a network of Neighborhood Greenways.
On Thursday, January 15, 2026 the Shoreline Planning Commission will consider a proposal to build Neighborhood Greenways across the city.
The proposal would convert some existing low-traffic local streets into a network of walkable Neighborhood Greenways.
Using inexpensive Quick Build tools to calm traffic with planters, bollards, signs, paint, and traffic circles, Greenways are relatively inexpensive and fast to build because they don’t require property acquisition to add sidewalks.
If done well, Greenways slow traffic down and are safe enough for everyone to walk or ride in the existing streets; even children can play in the street.
More information on the Shoreline Neighborhood Greenways proposal can be found on the Urbanist Shoreline website.
The Shoreline city council is scheduled to discuss the Greenways proposal on February 9th with a possible vote on February 23rd.
Information on how to attend Planning Commission and City Council meetings and provide public comments is available on the city’s website.
