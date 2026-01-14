Join Shoreline Continuing Education for an exciting Film-Making afterschool program starting next week

Film-Making afterschool program at Shoreline College





Students will learn to write a script and create concepts and characters, directing actors, and to all the elements inside producing and directing to shoot their own short film.





Requires a cell phone with recording abilities and a simple tripod. Students will also learn to edit with software in our College computer lab and get to work with a green screen in the new "Shoreline Recording Pod" too!









For more information, contact Trina Griffin at: risingreelsnonprofit@gmail.com

Trina Griffin is a 2000 Graduate of the Drama program at the University of Washington and prior to that, she graduated from the Digital Film Making program at Shoreline College, with a focus on film production, camera operation and still photography.



Trina has been teaching youth summer camps in film production and Black Rocket Video Game and U-Tube designs on campus for the past 3 years. She has been working in the field since 1998 and fully understands production work from the stage to the screen.





She is the owner and Executive Director of a non-profit organization Rising Reels, where she teaches BIPOC children in local underserved communities about the art of making a film from the pre-production phase to distribution.



Rising Reels won its first filmmakers award for Best Cinematography in the 2022 Renton Film Frenzy competition where they highlighted two local businesses and Renton’s city dragon Erasmus.









For program information and to register, go to our catalog:





She is also an experienced Assistant Director when working on film sets and Stage Manager for live theatrical productions. Her photography has been published in the Shoreline Community College 2019 Shoreline Spindrift catalog and in Art 246 Documentary Photography Gallery where she highlighted the work of a not-for-profit agency that provides services for children with disabilities.For program information and to register, go to our catalog: Youth Programs

Fee: $99.00Dates: 1/20/2026 - 3/11/2026 (Tuesday and Wednesday)Times: 4:15 PM - 5:30 PMSessions: 18Building: 1500 BuildingInstructor: Trina GriffinThis afterschool program will introduce 4th - 9th grade students to film-making and how to create a short film on their phone and with professional film equipment.