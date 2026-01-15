Open Mic Night at the Shoreline Teen Center January 23, 2026 hosted by SAGE
When: January 23, 2026
The Shoreline Teen Center is open 2:30 to 9:00pm, Event 4-8pm
Where: 16554 Fremont Ave N
What: Open Mic Night! This is an awesome space to perform spoken word, poetry, a short comedy set, an original song, or even a sketch. Preform or watch performances, enjoy food, video games, and all the other offerings from the teen center as well.
Who: This event is hosted by SAGE, Sexuality and Gender Equality club, so all LGBTQ+ youth AND allies in 6th to 12th grade are welcome!
Questions? mhale@shorelinewa.gov
