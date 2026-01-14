Jobs: WSDOT Plan Reviewer (TE4)

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

WSDOT
Plan Reviewer (TE4)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$91,400 – $122,976 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Plan Reviewers (Transportation Engineer 4) to serve as technical program specialists supporting the review and approval of highway construction Plans, Specifications, and Estimates prior to advertisement. 

These positions apply expert knowledge, broad experience, and professional judgment to ensure required documentation, funding verification, and state and federal processes are complete and compliant. Plan Reviewers collaborate with regional and program staff to prepare accurate, biddable, and constructible contract packages for advertisement. These roles serve as the final review authority before packages are released to the Headquarters Contract Ad and Award Office.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


