Bold music for a modern world - Seattle Wind Symphony at Shorewood for concert February 8, 2026
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Performing Arts Center 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
This richly varied and expressive program features Vincent Persichetti’s “Symphony for Band,” a cornerstone of wind band literature full of vitality and contrast.
The program opens with Jack Stamp’s energetic “Miniature Overture”, setting the stage for an engaging afternoon of artistry, color, and powerful wind band sound.
The performance continues with Edward Gregson’s “Concerto for Piano and Wind”, showcasing a brilliant dialogue between soloist Isabella Jie and the ensemble, the cinematic sparkle of Marie Douglas’s “Big City Lights”, and the evocative pastoral colors of Geirr Tveitt’s “The Old Mill on the Brook”.
Purchase Tickets here
- General $25
- Student $10
