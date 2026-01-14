Bold music for a modern world - Seattle Wind Symphony at Shorewood for concert February 8, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Seattle Wind Symphony is back at Shorewood High School Performing Arts Center on Sunday February 8, 2026 at 1pm for a program of bold music for a modern world.

Performing Arts Center 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

This richly varied and expressive program features Vincent Persichetti’s “Symphony for Band,” a cornerstone of wind band literature full of vitality and contrast. 

The program opens with Jack Stamp’s energetic “Miniature Overture”, setting the stage for an engaging afternoon of artistry, color, and powerful wind band sound. 

The performance continues with Edward Gregson’s “Concerto for Piano and Wind”, showcasing a brilliant dialogue between soloist Isabella Jie and the ensemble, the cinematic sparkle of Marie Douglas’s “Big City Lights”, and the evocative pastoral colors of Geirr Tveitt’s “The Old Mill on the Brook”.

Purchase Tickets here
  • General $25
  • Student $10

