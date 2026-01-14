What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – January 14 - 20
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – January 14 - 20
From meaningful ways to give back to fun, creative, and family-friendly gatherings, Shoreline has a week of events that bring our community together. Whether you’re supporting local students, enjoying live music, helping save lives, or learning something new, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy. For all upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Upcoming January Blood Donation Sites in Shoreline
Saturday, January 17 | Uplift Climbing Gym - Shoreline | 10 AM to 4 PM
Wednesday, January 21 | Shoreline City Hall | 9 AM to 3 PM
Wednesday January 28 | Dale Turner YMCA - Shoreline | 8 AM to 2 PM
Celebrate National Blood Donor Month in Shoreline! Your donation this month is critical to health of our community.
Please make a blood donation appointment today.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Tuesday & Wednesdays
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages.Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt. Tutor Subjects Available: Subject and language availability may vary based on volunteer attendance. Unexpected absences or schedule changes can occur. All subjects are available for grades K-5 on each shift.
Advanced Subjects for grades 6-12 and Languages available:
Tuesdays 5-7pm: Geometry, Algebra, Calculus, Trigonometry, Statistics, General Science, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Social Studies/History, English/Writing, Study Skills, Computer/Tech Support, Spanish.
Wednesdays 5-7pm: Geometry, Algebra, Calculus, Trigonometry, Statistics, Accounting, General Science, Biology, Physics, Social Studies/History, English/Writing, Study Skills, Computer/Tech Support, Spanish, Chinese, Mandarin.
PTA Reflections Artist Reception
Thursday, January 15
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline School District Building
Celebrate the creativity and voices of Shoreline’s young artists at the Reflections Arts Recognition Program: K–12 Student Artist Reception & Showcase. This special evening honors student work from across the Shoreline School District, highlighting original pieces inspired by the 2025–26 theme, “I Belong!” Families, friends, and community members are invited to enjoy an inspiring showcase of visual and literary art created by local K–12 students, recognize participating artists, and connect with the creativity thriving in Shoreline schools. The reception takes place on January 15 from 6:30–8:00 PM at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline (98155), with parking and entrance located at the north end of the building. This uplifting event is a wonderful opportunity to support student expression, celebrate belonging, and experience the talent shaping Shoreline’s creative future.
Storytime @ at the Shoreline Historical Museum
Saturday, January 17
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Bring little learners to Storytime @ the Museum at the Shoreline Historical Museum! This engaging, family-friendly program invites children ages 1–8 (with an adult) to explore local history and the environment through stories, music, movement, and hands-on art activities. Held on the third Saturday of every month from 10:00–11:00 AM, this free community event takes place at the Shoreline Historical Museum Exhibits Building. Capacity is limited, and snacks are provided—making it a fun and enriching morning outing for young families.
Battle of the Schools - Middle School Night
Saturday, January 17
6:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Show your school pride at out Middle School Night Battle of the School! Compete in games, challenges, and activities to earn points for your school while enjoying music, food, and having plenty of fun with friends. You don't want to miss it! Free. Open to youth in 6th - 8th grade only.
YouFouric at North City Bistro
Saturday, January 17
7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
North City Bistro
Catch YouFouric live at North City Bistro for an upbeat, groove-filled night of original music and classic influences. This high-energy quartet blends soulful vocals, dynamic guitar work, and a rock-solid rhythm section into a sound that’s both familiar and fresh. Featuring: Steve Stusser, Rod Cook, Burnie Lacombe, and Marty Vadavenus. Great music, great food, and an intimate bistro setting—don’t miss it. $20 cover
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic, Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
Posted by DKH at 5:17 AM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment