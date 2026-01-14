Travels with Charlie: Peaceful Afternoon with Ducks and Sniffs

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Congratulations Washingtonians for helping keep our shorelines clean and environmentally friendly.

As usual, there’s lots of fresh new organic debris washed up after recent storms along Lake Washington shoreline. That’s Heaven for Charlie.



Look closely… There’s no trash or garbage washed onshore where Charlie is sniffing. Just a peaceful afternoon with ducks and sniffs.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







