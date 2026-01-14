Sewage leak in Lake Forest Park threatens Lyon Creek

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

The reported sewage leak is south of the county line
Due to a reported sewage leak localized in the northern part of Lake Forest Park near 37th Ave NE, south of NE 205th St, it is recommended that all individuals avoid contact with possibly polluted water in Lyon Creek as a precaution. 

At this time, there is no evidence of a direct discharge into the creek.

The City is actively working with King County to investigate the situation. 

Once the source of pollution has been identified and abated, contact with the water should still be avoided for at least 7 days after the spill has been resolved.

For questions, contact Stormwater Program Coordinator, Chris Korwel at ckorwel@cityoflfp.gov.


