Sewage leak in Lake Forest Park threatens Lyon Creek
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
|The reported sewage leak is south of the county line
At this time, there is no evidence of a direct discharge into the creek.
The City is actively working with King County to investigate the situation.
Once the source of pollution has been identified and abated, contact with the water should still be avoided for at least 7 days after the spill has been resolved.
For questions, contact Stormwater Program Coordinator, Chris Korwel at ckorwel@cityoflfp.gov.
