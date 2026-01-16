Chair Yoga session at the Shoreline Library January 24, 2026
Friday, January 16, 2026
Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
Saturday, January 24, 2026 from 1-2pm
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Are you a busy office worker, student or crafter? Do you feel stiff after sitting for hours at a time? Chair Yoga is a wonderful way to loosen up and reenergize. It is also a safe option without getting up and down from the floor.
Class includes breath awareness, mindful meditation and a sequence of poses designed to work every part of your body. We begin and end in a chair with a portion of class spent standing focused on balance and strength.
Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes and bring water. Mats are optional.
Presented by Heidi Mair.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Free but please register here
