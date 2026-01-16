Stormray Wrestler Wins Kelso’s Braided 64 Top Honors & Achieves 100 Win Award

Friday, January 16, 2026

Finley Houck celebrates 100th win

Article by Tricia Norton
Photos by Shawn Van Horn and Adrienne Houck

Shorewood Senior Finley Houck is making Stormray wrestling history. Over winter break she wrestled at the Sierra Nevada Classic Reno, placing 3rd and achieving her 100th high school victory. 

Coach Brady Houck commented, “This is a huge achievement for any wrestler, but especially huge for Finley after missing most of the 2024-25 season due to injury.”

Houck continued her tournament victory run earning 2nd place at the Gut Check Tournament in her bracket of 32. Then the Stormrays headed to Kelso, to participate in the Braided 64, the largest high school girls tournament in the country. Houck’s bracket at 115 lbs included 70 wrestlers.

Finley Houck wins top honors at Kelso meet in a field of 70

Houck faced each opponent down, pinning five of her six opponents. In the finals match, she pinned her opponent Lucy Hornby of WF West just 17 seconds into the second period.

“Finley is the first ever Stormray Kelso Champion,” said head Coach Derek Norton. “That’s an awesome accomplishment.”

“We are really excited for the rest of Finley’s senior season. She’s been such a great leader and mentor to our newer girls who each got at least one win at Kelso as well,” said Coach Brady. “She’s a good example of setting your goals high and going for them. We couldn’t be more proud of her and our team.”


