Stormray Wrestler Wins Kelso’s Braided 64 Top Honors & Achieves 100 Win Award

Coach Brady Houck commented, “This is a huge achievement for any wrestler, but especially huge for Finley after missing most of the 2024-25 season due to injury.”

Finley Houck wins top honors at Kelso meet in a field of 70

“Finley is the first ever Stormray Kelso Champion,” said head Coach Derek Norton. “That’s an awesome accomplishment.”

Houck continued her tournament victory run earning 2nd place at the Gut Check Tournament in her bracket of 32. Then the Stormrays headed to Kelso, to participate in the Braided 64, the largest high school girls tournament in the country. Houck’s bracket at 115 lbs included 70 wrestlers.Houck faced each opponent down, pinning five of her six opponents. In the finals match, she pinned her opponent Lucy Hornby of WF West just 17 seconds into the second period.“We are really excited for the rest of Finley’s senior season. She’s been such a great leader and mentor to our newer girls who each got at least one win at Kelso as well,” said Coach Brady. “She’s a good example of setting your goals high and going for them. We couldn’t be more proud of her and our team.”