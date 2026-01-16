Local student named to Dean's List at The College of Charleston

Friday, January 16, 2026

Emma West, of Shoreline, was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2025 Dean's List. West, a Shorewood graduate, is majoring in Accounting.

To qualify for the Dean's List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.500 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. 

Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation's top universities for quality education, student life and affordability.


