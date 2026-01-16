Sounder train special playoff service to the Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Saturday January 17, 2026
Friday, January 16, 2026
|Sounder train from Edmonds is an option for the Seahawks game
Given ongoing highway construction in the region, Seattle sports fans can save time and money by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this weekend’s Seahawks game.
Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.
The special service will be available Saturday, January 17, 2026 for the 5pm Seahawks playoff game against the 49ers.
The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 2:45pm with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 3:44pm.
The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.
Parking is available at all Sounder stations. An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at here.
Link’s 1 Line light rail service runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 23 stations including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO.
Parking garages are at Northgate, Shoreline South, Shoreline North, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center Link 1 Line light rail stations.
These facilities often fill up during major sporting events, and early arrival is recommended. Local bus transit agencies also serve many Sounder and Link light rail stations, as well as park-and-rides with bus service to Link.
Link’s 1 Line Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.
Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at Metro schedules.
Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Railriders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.
Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.
ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.
ORCA works on trains, buses, and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.
