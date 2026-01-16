Jobs: King County Metro recruiting part-time transit operators

Friday, January 16, 2026

King County Metro launched a new hiring push as the agency seeks part-time transit operators to provide bus service and support increasing service levels. 
 
Metro provides great pay, fantastic benefits and a pension for compassionate and service-driven individuals looking to serve their community.
 
No experience is necessary and approximately two months of paid training is included. Trainees will complete in-house testing to obtain their Washington State Commercial Driver License. Initial training pay is $23.32 per hour, followed by a starting wage of $31.39 per hour once training is completed and $44.84 within 36 months. A $3,000 bonus also is available for new employees.
 
The job posting is available online and applications can be submitted through January 23, 2026.
 

Posted by DKH at 2:12 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  