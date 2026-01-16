Jobs: King County Metro recruiting part-time transit operators

ing County Metro launched a new hiring push as the agency seeks part-time transit operators to provide bus service and support increasing service levels. launched a new hiring push as the agency seeksto provide bus service and support increasing service levels.

Metro provides great pay, fantastic benefits and a pension for compassionate and service-driven individuals looking to serve their community.

No experience is necessary and approximately two months of paid training is included. Trainees will complete in-house testing to obtain their Washington State Commercial Driver License. Initial training pay is $23.32 per hour, followed by a starting wage of $31.39 per hour once training is completed and $44.84 within 36 months. A $3,000 bonus also is available for new employees.