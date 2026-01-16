Hear about latest scientific advances on ADHD in virtual session January 29, 2026

Friday, January 16, 2026

Dr. Maggie Sibley
Join psychology students from the University of Washington and their advisor Dr. Maggie Sibley, a psychologist at Seattle Children’s, as they share takeaways and latest scientific advances on ADHD from the annual conference of the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) in San Diego, CA.

This is a free virtual meeting via Zoom on Thursday, January 29, 2026 from 6:30 to 8pm.

To receive the Zoom link, please register with the following information:

To register now for this important program, please email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:
  • Write “Advances in ADHD" in the subject line.
  • Your first and last name
  • Your Eastside CHADD membership number, if you’re a member of Eastside CHADD
  • Email address to receive the ZOOM link (Only if it's different than the one you used to register)
  • Telephone number so we can contact you quickly in case of schedule changes
If you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately at info@Eastside-CHADD.org

Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. Non-members will be placed on a waitlist and enrolled after members have registered. To join Eastside CHADD and receive all the benefits of CHADD and Eastside CHADD, please follow this link: http://www.eastside-chadd.org/Join.html

Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before the 6:30pm starting time to learn the latest scientific advances from APSARD.


