Hear about latest scientific advances on ADHD in virtual session January 29, 2026
Friday, January 16, 2026
|Dr. Maggie Sibley
This is a free virtual meeting via Zoom on Thursday, January 29, 2026 from 6:30 to 8pm.
To receive the Zoom link, please register with the following information:
- Write “Advances in ADHD" in the subject line.
- Your first and last name
- Your Eastside CHADD membership number, if you’re a member of Eastside CHADD
- Email address to receive the ZOOM link (Only if it's different than the one you used to register)
- Telephone number so we can contact you quickly in case of schedule changes
Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. Non-members will be placed on a waitlist and enrolled after members have registered. To join Eastside CHADD and receive all the benefits of CHADD and Eastside CHADD, please follow this link: http://www.eastside-chadd.org/Join.html
Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before the 6:30pm starting time to learn the latest scientific advances from APSARD.
