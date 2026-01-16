Shoreline chiropractor's article published in Journal of Physical Therapy Science

Tim Norton, DC, with a practice location in Shoreline at Gateway Plaza 18336 Aurora, is the lead author of an article published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science.





New CBP® Research Demonstrates Meaningful Cervical Kyphosis Correction With Long-Term Clinical Implications

“Long-term stability of reducing cervical kyphosis via Chiropractic Biophysics® extension traction procedures: a case series”

Journal of Physical Therapy Science – J. Phys. Ther. Sci. 38: 32-38. 2026; Authors: Dr. Tim C. Norton, Dr. Paul Oakley, Dr. Jason Haas and Dr. Deed E. Harrison

Cervical Kyphosis (a reversal of the cervical curve) is a complicated spinal deformity often caused by trauma to the cervical spine such as an auto injury or head trauma.





This spinal configuration can lead to pain, disability as well as neurological and circulatory issues with the spinal cord.





This study looks at spinal corrective care protocols utilizing the Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) method of care as well as long term stability of the correction following care.

Exert: “After treatment the patients demonstrated an average increase in global lordosis of 24° and a decrease in the regional cervical kyphosis of 18° … and 24% improved disability.





"Follow-up of over a year demonstrated a 10° loss of original lordosis correction but no change in disability.





"[Conclusion] In this randomly selected series, CBP rehabilitation protocols were successful at reducing gross cervical kyphosis, however, a regression in correction occurred supporting the need for further maintenance treatments required to stabilize the original correction”





Dr. Tim Norton, DC Bio: This is Dr. Tim C. Norton's 5th research article. He is the owner and clinic director for Health Chiropractic in Shoreline, he is an Instructor for and Advanced Certified in the Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) Technique as well as sitting on the CBP Non-profit Research Board of Directors.





He is the Washington State Representative to the International Chiropractic Association Assembly, and past president of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.



