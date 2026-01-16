Shoreline chiropractor's article published in Journal of Physical Therapy Science
Friday, January 16, 2026
Tim Norton, DC, with a practice location in Shoreline at Gateway Plaza 18336 Aurora, is the lead author of an article published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science.
New CBP® Research Demonstrates Meaningful Cervical Kyphosis Correction With Long-Term Clinical Implications“Long-term stability of reducing cervical kyphosis via Chiropractic Biophysics® extension traction procedures: a case series”Journal of Physical Therapy Science – J. Phys. Ther. Sci. 38: 32-38. 2026; Authors: Dr. Tim C. Norton, Dr. Paul Oakley, Dr. Jason Haas and Dr. Deed E. Harrison
This spinal configuration can lead to pain, disability as well as neurological and circulatory issues with the spinal cord.
This study looks at spinal corrective care protocols utilizing the Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) method of care as well as long term stability of the correction following care.
Exert: “After treatment the patients demonstrated an average increase in global lordosis of 24° and a decrease in the regional cervical kyphosis of 18° … and 24% improved disability.
"Follow-up of over a year demonstrated a 10° loss of original lordosis correction but no change in disability.
"[Conclusion] In this randomly selected series, CBP rehabilitation protocols were successful at reducing gross cervical kyphosis, however, a regression in correction occurred supporting the need for further maintenance treatments required to stabilize the original correction”
|Dr. Tim Norton, DC
He is the Washington State Representative to the International Chiropractic Association Assembly, and past president of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.
