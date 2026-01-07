Coastal Transportation training mariners on abandon ship procedures on the Salish Sea





They will spend several hours in the water, regardless of the weather. They spend the time practicing swimming techniques while in their survival suits, practicing the use of various signal flares, learning to deploy the raft’s sea anchor and oars as necessary, and in general gaining practical experience in what abandoning a vessel into a life raft might entail.









While we hope it’s training no one will ever need, it’s best to be prepared for all contingencies while at sea. Other training days are devoted to firefighting at sea and medical emergencies. We run training several weeks in a row, so you may see the Curlew out offshore of Richmond Beach or Carkeek Park throughout January.

After a few hours, the trainers in the Curlew collect the trainees, and everyone returns to our dock at the end of the training exercise.







One of the training days is devoted to Abandon Ship training, using a 65 foot long boat called the Curlew. The Curlew goes out into Puget Sound, where the crew members in training don survival suits, deploy an inflatable life raft, and “abandon ship” into the life raft.