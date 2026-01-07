Jobs: WSDOT IT Support Technician 2 (Project)

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

WSDOT
IT Support Technician 2 (Project)
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$51,899 – $69,690 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Technology Services Division (TSD) is currently seeking to fill a non-permanent IT Support Technician 2 position in Shoreline, WA. This position is an experienced paraprofessional, who will serve the Northwest Region (NWR) and Urban Mobility and Access Management (UMAM) in support of IT assets. 

In this role, you will perform a variety of routine technical IT tasks related to the onboarding and offboarding of IT assets, including inventory and disposal. This position ensure the agency can accomplish its mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses by supporting the high-profile transportation infrastructure projects of the NWR and UMAM.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


