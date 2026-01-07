Consider volunteering for the Seattle King County Clinic to be held at Seattle Center April 23 – 26, 2026
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Seattle/King County Clinic (SKCC) brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center, Thursday to Sunday, April 23 – 26, 2026.
Between 2014 and 2025, 35,000+ volunteers helped to provide more than $30 million in care to 33,000+ patients.
The number of patients the clinic can see are directly dependent on how many volunteers we can gather.
Expertise in medical, dental and vision care is a plus but not required as there are many volunteer positions in General Support that only require your willingness to help or at most some computer skills or a second language or simply escorting patients from point A to point B.
|2024 list of volunteers needed
Can you or someone you know sign up in any of these roles? Volunteering for SKCC is a very rewarding experience. Spread the word and be one of approximately 4000 volunteers to treat over 3000 patients.
The first step is to register at: seattlecenter.org/volunteers and peruse the various opportunities and times you would like to volunteer for. Registration is now open for selection of volunteer positions.
The SKCC is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation and is held at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109.
