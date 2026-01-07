Consider volunteering for the Seattle King County Clinic to be held at Seattle Center April 23 – 26, 2026

Dental floor at previous clinic event

Photo by Doug Cerretti

By Doug Cerretti By Doug Cerretti





Expertise in medical, dental and vision care is a plus but not required as there are many volunteer positions in General Support that only require your willingness to help or at most some computer skills or a second language or simply escorting patients from point A to point B.





2024 list of volunteers needed

Can you or someone you know sign up in any of these roles? Volunteering for SKCC is a very rewarding experience. Spread the word and be one of approximately 4000 volunteers to treat over 3000 patients. Can you or someone you know sign up in any of these roles? Volunteering for SKCC is a very rewarding experience. Spread the word and be one of approximately 4000 volunteers to treat over 3000 patients.









The SKCC is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation and is held at The first step is to register at: seattlecenter.org/volunteers and peruse the various opportunities and times you would like to volunteer for. Registration is now open for selection of volunteer positions.The SKCC is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation and is held at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109.





Seattle/King County Clinic (SKCC) brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center, Thursday to Sunday, April 23 – 26, 2026.Between 2014 and 2025, 35,000+ volunteers helped to provide more than $30 million in care to 33,000+ patients.The number of patients the clinic can see are directly dependent on how many volunteers we can gather.