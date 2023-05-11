Massive Seattle / King county free clinic treats over 3,000 patients in a weekend

3,000 patients, 3,000 volunteers





Seattle/King County Clinic (SKCC) brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center.





The Dental X-ray Computer Station serves two dentists and two dental technicians.

After a hiatus of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a volunteer-driven four-day clinic providing free dental, vision and medical care to anyone in the region who struggles to access and/or afford healthcare was held April 26 to 30, 2023.





Dentist requesting her next patient.

Dental care included extractions, x-rays and deep cleanings. Vision care included vision screening, complete eye exams, reading and prescription eyeglasses.





And medical care included physical exams, x-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, select lab tests, immunizations, foot and wound care, dermatology, physical and occupational therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic care, behavioral health, and more.





SKCC is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation.





X-rays using the handheld Nomad X-ray unit.

The day starts early for patients at 5:30am when admission tickets are distributed on a first come first served basis: 550 for dental, 325 for vision and 200 for medical care each day.





Those patients needing additional care after SKCC are directed to community health clinics. I again volunteered at the dental x-ray station with a team of dental professionals for triage.





Analyzing the X-ray to determine the required treatment.

Typically, the dentist will ask a patient what problems they are experiencing. During the examination, I enter the patient's name and ID number into the computer database.





Interpreters wearing red vests are highly visible.

If an x-ray is needed, the dental technician will use a Nomad handheld x-ray unit. The x-ray will appear on the computer screen and the dentist will determine the course of action.





The patient is sent to one of 89 dental chairs manned by a dentist and dental technician for treatment.





Dentist communicating with a patient

using an off-site interpreter

In person interpreters are available but if one is not, an interpreter from a remote location is used with a communication station. This SKCC clinic served over 3000 patients with the support of over 3000 volunteers.

The next SKCC will be held February 15-18, 2024



The next SKCC will be held February 15-18, 2024



Story and photos by Doug Cerretti