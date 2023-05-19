Shorewood and Shorecrest Water Polo Teams advance to postseason
Friday, May 19, 2023
|Shorewood Water Polo team
The Puget Sound Water Polo Division 2 Championships begin Wednesday May 17, 2023 at Rogers High School in Puyallup. Shorewood and Shorecrest are two of the nine high school teams that will be competing. The Shoreline schools qualified by finishing in the top three of the regular season standings in their subdivision.
Shorecrest is playing the opening game of the tournament against Auburn Riverside, while Shorewood will take on Puyallup in the first round. The competition runs through Saturday, May 20. The top three finishers in the Division 2 Championships will advance to the State Championships to be held May 24-27 at Curtis High School.
|Shorecrest Water Polo team
The Shoreline high school water polo teams have enjoyed tremendous growth over the past few years under the leadership of Coach Mira Ho at Shorewood and Coach Nick Maxwell at Shorecrest.
When the current Senior class were Freshman, there were only enough players for one combined Shorewood / Shorecrest team. This year, both schools have enough players to field Varsity and Junior Varsity teams.
0 comments:
Post a Comment