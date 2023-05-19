Shorewood and Shorecrest Water Polo Teams advance to postseason

The Puget Sound Water Polo Division 2 Championships begin Wednesday May 17, 2023 at Rogers High School in Puyallup. Shorewood and Shorecrest are two of the nine high school teams that will be competing. The Shoreline schools qualified by finishing in the top three of the regular season standings in their subdivision.

Shorecrest Water Polo team





When the current Senior class were Freshman, there were only enough players for one combined Shorewood / Shorecrest team. This year, both schools have enough players to field Varsity and Junior Varsity teams.







The Shoreline high school water polo teams have enjoyed tremendous growth over the past few years under the leadership of Coach Mira Ho at Shorewood and Coach Nick Maxwell at Shorecrest.