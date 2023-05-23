Rep. Davina Duerr celebrates signing of HB 1181
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
|Signing HB 1181 sponsored by Rep Davina Duerr
Legislative District 1 Rep Davina Duerr celebrated the signing of HB 1181 which she sponsored in the House in the recent session.
It is designed to improve the state's response to climate change by updating the state's planning framework.
Rep. Duerr says "HB 1181 was signed into law! This bill is about planning. It’s about our planet. But most of all, it’s about our kids.
"Suburban sprawl has done nothing but give us longer, more expensive commutes; more pollution; and neighborhoods in areas most at risk of flooding and wildfires. HB 1181 puts us on a path to lower costs, less pollution, and a better future for all our children.
"Thank you to all of you who have shown your support every step of the way!"
The 1st Legislative District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Woodinville, Briar, Alderwood Manor, Cottage Lake.
