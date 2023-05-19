Free AAPI celebration at Shoreline Community College Theatre Wednesday May 24, 2023
Friday, May 19, 2023
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Shoreline Community College Theatre there will be a large celebration of AAPI month (Asian American Pacific Islander). The theatre is located on campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. (see map) The event is free and parking is free.
- Food trucks 5pm
- Doors open 5:30 for
- JACL (Japanese American Citizens League) panels resource tables
- Performances in theatre 6:30 - 8pm
- SCC Pop Dance Society AND Hokulani Hula Studio
- Headlinger: Seattle Kokon Taiko
