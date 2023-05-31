June 2023 Events Calendar at Third Place Books - Ken Jennings on June 18

Please note: all times below are Pacific Time.





(

★

) – denotes ticketed event



(

⁂

) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers



Monday, June 5 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Ann Putnam with Beverly Conner



I Will Leave You Never



Putnam’s new novel is set in our community of Lake Forest Park. In the middle of a perilous drought in the Northwest, an arsonist begins setting fires all around. “An often moving story of uncertainty and loss.” (Kirkus Reviews)







Tuesday, June 6 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



[SOLD OUT] Ocean Vuong with Angela Garbes // introduction by Sah Pham



Time is A Mother



The beloved MacArthur "Genius," poet, and novelist celebrates the paperback release of his deeply intimate second collection. Vuong searches for life among the aftershocks of his mother’s death, embodying the paradox of sitting within grief while being determined to survive beyond it. Angela Garbes, author of Essential Labor, joins in conversation.



Thursday, June 8 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Elizabeth Clark-Stern with Nisi Shawl



The Language of Water



Science-fiction writer and TV screenwriter Clark-Stern presents her new book from local Aqueduct Press. The dawn of the twenty-second century finds women in a new world where water—the lack of it, or the over-abundance of it—shapes their inner and outer lives.



Thursday, June 15 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Steve Turner with Jonathan Evison



Mud Ride: A Messy Trip Through the Grunge Explosion



A down-and-dirty chronicle of the birth and evolution of the Seattle grunge scene—from backyard skateboard ramps and underground hardcore clubs to worldwide phenomenon—as told by one of its founding fathers and lead guitarist of the legendary alternative rock band, Mudhoney.



Sunday, June 18 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Ken Jennings with Tom Nissley



100 Places to See After You Die : A Travel Guide to the Afterlife



Jeopardy! champion and host. Jennings will be discussing his new book, a hilarious travel guide to the afterlife, exploring destinations to die for from literature, mythology, and pop culture ranging from Dante's Inferno to Hadestown to NBC's The Good Place. Tom Nissley, owner of Phinney and Madison Books, joins in conversation. Tickets required. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.

Celebrate Father's Day with the legendarychampion and host. Jennings will be discussing his new book, a hilarious travel guide to the afterlife, exploring destinations to die for from literature, mythology, and pop culture ranging from Dante’sto Hadestown to NBC’s. Tom Nissley, owner of Phinney and Madison Books, joins in conversation.





Tuesday, June 20 at 6:30pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Local Author Open Mic





Due to a scheduling conflict, this month’s Open Mic will take place on a Tuesday in place of its normal Monday slot. Come share your work and develop your craft with other local authors. For consignment requests, see thirdplacebooks.com for details.





Wednesday, June 21 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Jennifer Ackerman



What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World's Most Enigmatic Birds



New York Times bestselling author of The Genius of Birds and The Bird Way, a brilliant scientific investigation into owls—the most elusive of birds—and why they exert such a hold on human imagination. Tickets required. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.

From thebestselling author ofand, a brilliant scientific investigation into owls—the most elusive of birds—and why they exert such a hold on human imagination.





Thursday, June 22 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Susan Mallery



The Happiness Plan



Susan Mallery’s first in-person appearance at Lake Forest Park! Three women search for joy in the #1 New York Times bestselling author’s new novel of hope, heartache, and the power of friendship.



Monday, June 26 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Martha Holmberg



Simply Tomato: 100 Recipes for Enjoying Your Favorite Ingredient All Year Long



Take your love for tomatoes to the next level with this delectable collection of 100 incredible recipes from the coauthor of the bestselling, staff-favorite cookbooks Six Seasons and Grains for Every Season.







Tuesday, June 27 at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT (Virtual)



Maureen Freely, Aysegül Savas, and Merve Emre



discuss Cold Nights of Childhood by Tezer Özlü, tr. Maureen Freely



in partnership with Community Bookstore and the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith



This phenomenal panel discusses a newly translated classic that deserves to stand alongside The Bell Jar and Jean Rhys's Good Morning, Midnight. Özlü’s novel is a powerfully vivid, disorienting, and bittersweet novel about the determined embrace of life in all its complexity and confusion.



Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Lily Meade with Kendare Blake



The Shadow Sister



A gripping, speculative thriller from a dazzling new voice about a teen who disappears... and returns, changed in ways that trauma alone can’t explain.







Thursday, June 29 at 7pm (

Third Place Books

Lake Forest Park

)



Samantha Ferraro



One-Pot Mediterranean: 70+ Simple Recipes for Healthy and Flavorful Weeknight Cooking



From the author of The Weeknight Mediterranean Kitchen, a new book on how to eat healthy every night with simple and delicious Mediterranean meals that come together effortlessly using just one pot, pan or skillet.

