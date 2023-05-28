Shoreline High School Class of 1963 60th class reunion September 6

The Shoreline High School Class of 1963 will hold its 60th High School Reunion on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 - 5pm to 10pm

$85 per person for hearty hors d’oeuvres, desserts, no host bar and entertainment by Grammy nominee, Shoreline’s own MERRILEE RUSH accompanied by Billy Mac.

Nile Golf and Country Club, 6601 244th St. SW Mountlake Terrace WA

Please RSVP ASAP to Karen Schumacher Wolf wolferkalena@gmail.com or 425-923-0148

Make your check payable to: Shoreline Class of 1963. Include a note with: Your and your guest's names, Your high school / maiden name, Your email, mailing address and phone

Mail your note and check to:

Marty McGowan
Shoreline Class of ’63
PO Box 3323
Kirkland WA 98033

Your payment should be postmarked no later than July 25, 2023, EARLIER would be much appreciated. Price AFTER July 25 is $95. NO reservations after August 15.

A block of rooms has been reserved until July 25 at the Best Western Harbor Inn in Edmonds 425-771-5021. Tell them you're with the Shoreline Class of 1963.

Golf Scramble - 10am tee time on Sept. 6. Text, call or email Dan Washburn to sign up. 360-739-4856 or washburn@windermere.com

Class website here


