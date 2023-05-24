World Turtle Day on May 23

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Eastern box turtle courtesy of Danielle Brigida

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Please help us shell-a-brate World Turtle Day. You won't be in trouble if you don't, but it'd be real cool if you did.

Did you know that the U.S. is home to the largest number of different native turtle species and subspecies in the world? These adorable reptiles play an integral role in keeping habitats and ecosystems healthy. 

Sadly, law enforcement officials have reported a rise in the trafficking of native turtles in our own backyards.

Help us protect these magnificent creatures and their homes. Here are some ways you can help turtles


