King County Library System’s annual Summer Reading Program begins June 1

The King County Library System (KCLS) invites King County residents of all ages to participate in its annual Summer Reading Program.









Program participants are encouraged to read at least 20 minutes per day, but they may set their own reading goals. They may read anything they choose to, and reading to someone else or listening to an audiobook counts toward reading minutes as well. Participants are encouraged to track minutes spent reading from June 1 to August 31. Visit kcls.org/summer for more information, including reading recommendations and a list of events. The website will launch on June 1 when the program begins.









Participants may earn prizes for reaching their reading goals. Each time a patron meets their daily goal, they mark a shape on their reading or activity log. Starting June 1, patrons may pick up a reading log at a KCLS library to track their progress, or they may use the Beanstack app to log reading time online.Participants may earn prizes for reaching their reading goals. Each time a patron meets their daily goal, they mark a shape on their reading or activity log.

When participants mark 25 shapes, they may receive a Halfway Prize;

When they mark 50 shapes, they may receive a Finisher Prize.

Prizes may be picked up beginning July 1 and are available while supplies last. Prizes are made possible by the King County Library System Foundation, and each category includes the following:

Halfway Prize - A KCLS Reader patch, with artwork from local artist Jenna Riggs.

The patron’s name posted on the Community Board at their library.



Finisher Prize - A journal that celebrates being a KCLS Reader, with artwork from local artist Jenna Riggs.

A sticker next to the patron's name on the Community Board at their library.



“We are excited to kick off another summer of reading,” said KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. “And with KCLS’ recently expanded hours of operation, our community of readers can enjoy even more time at their library to browse for books, read with friends and participate in events.”

Reading is important for all ages. Research shows that children and teens grow their reading skills when they choose their own books and read for enjoyment.





It is especially important to keep children’s minds active and engaged during the summer to prevent learning loss while students are out of school. Reading for pleasure also benefits adults. It improves brain health, reduces stress, and offers opportunities for learning and growth.



Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Supporting the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and serves nearly 1.6 million people. In 2022, residents checked out 7.9 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive, making KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library system in the U.S. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.





