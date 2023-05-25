Letter to the Editor: Shoreline School District budget cuts from the perspective of a student

To the Editor:





In the beginning, they really only came to my attention through rumors and more reactionary opinions when some parts of it, notably the ones that would affect the afterschool clubs, several of which I am a part of.





I think this initially caused me to become misinformed on what the issue actually was or how it actually affected me. I only really had my stance corrected after a few of my teachers - mostly my orchestra teacher - discussed this a little more in-depth during class.





Even now, a while after the big board meeting that a very large amount of students attended, I'm still discovering new things about how the situation was much more complicated than I was led to believe.





I think that this shows how most of us students really don't know enough about how the district and school board work. I think that they should incorporate more education about how decisions are made for our schools into our classes.





I think that this would have helped control the rumor mill that the budget cuts and board meetings created and helped everyone stay informed.



Elias Foreman

Shoreline







