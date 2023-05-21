Last Chance to Attend to the Third Place Commons Breakfast on May 25th
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Back in the Commons Again Annual Community Breakfast is coming up this Thursday, May 25th at 7am, which means this is officially your last chance to get tickets!
This grand annual tradition provides vital operating funds to support the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and other beloved programs of Third Place Commons, including live music every weekend, community fairs, personal enrichment programs, and much more.
Get your ticket here to join in the festivities including:
- A delicious breakfast courtesy of Honey Bear Bakery
- A fun, fast-paced live auction led by Auctioneer Ken Carson (Field Host for the Seattle Sounders)
- Presentation of the Friends of the Community Award to the LFP Climate Action Committee
- Live music from Glen Milner and Alisa McFeron of The Milner Family Fiddles
- A joyful reunion with our wonderful Commons community
- The opportunity to provide vital support to Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market!
Special thanks to Platinum Sponsors Honey Bear Bakery, Shoreline Community College Foundation, and the Town Center at Lake Forest Park (owned by Merlone Geier Partners), whose ongoing partnership and support are greatly appreciated.
Third Place Commons fosters real community in real space, and your support makes it possible. So get your ticket today! Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
