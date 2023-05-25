Dandylyon Drama and Shoreline Community College present The Little Mermaid Jr.
Thursday, May 25, 2023
June 1, 2, 3, 2023
- Thursday 7pm
- Friday 7pm
- Saturday 2pm and 5pm
In a magical kingdom fathoms below, a curious mermaid, Ariel, seeks the courage to leave her ocean home for the world above. But first, she’ll have to face her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince Prince Eric that she’s the girl with the enchanting voice.
Featuring local talented youth performers ages 6-15! 30 + amazing youth performers will dazzle in this super fun show performing at Shoreline Community College!
