Rhododendron Stroll at Dunn Gardens on Sunday, May 21, 2023 - 12-3pm
Friday, May 19, 2023
The rhodies are blooming! The rhodies are blooming!
Join us for a fun afternoon of blooming rhododendrons and lots of spring color.
We have a fun afternoon planned:
- Lathe and spoon demonstrations by Seattle Woodturners
- Gallery of creations by the Woodturners and several items for sale
- Mini-tours by our fabulous volunteer docents
- Acoustic music by Third Harbour in Ed’s Cottage
- Plant sale including ornamental spring containers designed by our horticulture staff
- Cards and artwork for sale by Robin Maynard-Dobbs
- Wine available from Tinte Cellars
Cost:
- Members-$6
- Not-Yet-Members- $12
