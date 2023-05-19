Rhododendron Stroll at Dunn Gardens on Sunday, May 21, 2023 - 12-3pm

Friday, May 19, 2023

Rhododendron Stroll - Sunday, May 21st 12-3pm

The rhodies are blooming! The rhodies are blooming! 

Join us for a fun afternoon of blooming rhododendrons and lots of spring color. 

We have a fun afternoon planned:
  • Lathe and spoon demonstrations by Seattle Woodturners
  • Gallery of creations by the Woodturners and several items for sale
  • Mini-tours by our fabulous volunteer docents
  • Acoustic music by Third Harbour in Ed’s Cottage
  • Plant sale including ornamental spring containers designed by our horticulture staff
  • Cards and artwork for sale by Robin Maynard-Dobbs
  • Wine available from Tinte Cellars
To make things easy, a shuttle will be provided for your convenience. Details to come!"

Cost: 
  • Members-$6
  • Not-Yet-Members- $12
Location: Dunn Gardens 13533 Northshire Rd NW Seattle, WA 98177


