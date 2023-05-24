Seattle Wind Symphony ending their 2022-2023 season with a free concert at Benaroya Hall
Seattle Wind Symphony is ending ther 2022-2023 season with an Independence Day-themed concert at Benaroya Hall - for FREE!
We hope that Shoreline community members will be able to attend.
Star-Spangled Spectacular
Monday July 3, 2023 at 7:30pm
Benaroya Hall / Mark S Taper Auditorium
200 University St, Seattle
Tickets are free but RSVP is required:
Donations greatly appreciated to help keep this concert free for the whole community.
We will see you back in Shoreline for our 2023-2024 season :)
