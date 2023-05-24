Seattle Wind Symphony ending their 2022-2023 season with a free concert at Benaroya Hall

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Seattle Wind Symphony is ending ther 2022-2023 season with an Independence Day-themed concert at Benaroya Hall - for FREE! 

We hope that Shoreline community members will be able to attend.

Star-Spangled Spectacular
Monday July 3, 2023 at 7:30pm
Benaroya Hall / Mark S Taper Auditorium
200 University St, Seattle

Tickets are free but RSVP is required:

Donations greatly appreciated to help keep this concert free for the whole community.
We will see you back in Shoreline for our 2023-2024 season :)

Posted by DKH at 1:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  