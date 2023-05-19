Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Specialist (PAS4)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

$63,106 – $84,817 Annually



The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple real estate professionals to operate with limited supervision, managing acquisition and relocation assignments per a defined schedule and in compliance with regulatory laws and policies.





The purpose of this position is to, in compliance with the Uniform Relocation Act, investigate, negotiate, and conclude complex transactions with landowners concerning purchase, lease, rental or use of real property and property rights.





The successful candidate appointed to these positions will directly support WSDOT’s Fish Passage program, working directly with multiple project engineers and members of their design teams to assist in identifying the property needs for WSDOT projects.









These unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.







