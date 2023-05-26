Vandalism at Calvin Presbyterian destroys food pantry, damages church van and shed

Friday, May 26, 2023

Calvin's food pantry destroyed by vandalism but now being rebuilt.
Photo courtesy Calvin Presbyterian Church

On Saturday evening, May 20, 2023 Calvin's Little Blue Pantry was significantly damaged so that it needs to be rebuilt. There was also damage done to the church van and shed. 

The church reports that 
"From the CCTV footage, it seems that the individual who committed the crimes was very angry with himself and the world in general. From what we understand, damage was also done to other property in the surrounding area, so the attack doesn't seem to have targeted the church in particular."

The Little Blue Pantry is being rebuilt will be up and running again very soon. 


We're very grateful for the many messages of support that we've received from our community, and we're praying that the person who committed the crime will be held accountable, receive the help they need, and come to know God's love for them.

Calvin Presbyterian is located at 18826 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177 in the Hillwood Neighborhood.


