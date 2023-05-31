Letter to the Editor: Scofflaws traveling in Aurora bus lanes

To the Editor;





Our Shoreline police should be aware of the growing problem of drivers using the bus lanes on Aurora as their personal HOV lanes.





Traveling north, I have to make a right turn off Aurora to get to the street where I live. All too frequently I see a vehicle approaching behind me at 50-60 mph in the bus lane when I move into the lane for my right turn.





I'm afraid of being rear-ended by one of these scofflaws, who are traveling in the bus lane for many blocks.





Are other Shoreline residents noticing this dangerous practice?





Ramona Gault



Shoreline







