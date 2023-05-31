Letter to the Editor: Scofflaws traveling in Aurora bus lanes
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Our Shoreline police should be aware of the growing problem of drivers using the bus lanes on Aurora as their personal HOV lanes.
Traveling north, I have to make a right turn off Aurora to get to the street where I live. All too frequently I see a vehicle approaching behind me at 50-60 mph in the bus lane when I move into the lane for my right turn.
I'm afraid of being rear-ended by one of these scofflaws, who are traveling in the bus lane for many blocks.
Are other Shoreline residents noticing this dangerous practice?
Ramona Gault
Shoreline
