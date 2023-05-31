Letter to the Editor: Scofflaws traveling in Aurora bus lanes

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

To the Editor;

Our Shoreline police should be aware of the growing problem of drivers using the bus lanes on Aurora as their personal HOV lanes. 

Traveling north, I have to make a right turn off Aurora to get to the street where I live. All too frequently I see a vehicle approaching behind me at 50-60 mph in the bus lane when I move into the lane for my right turn. 

I'm afraid of being rear-ended by one of these scofflaws, who are traveling in the bus lane for many blocks.

Are other Shoreline residents noticing this dangerous practice?

Ramona Gault
Shoreline


Posted by DKH at 12:46 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  