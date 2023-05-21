Shorecrest marching band takes second place in Ballard Syttende Mai Parade

Photo by Joanna Freeman



Highlander Marching Band on their 2nd place award in Wednesday's 17th of May Parade in Ballard. First place went to Ballard High School.





This was the very first parade performance for all of the members of the Shorecrest band.









For those of you who couldn’t go out on May 17 and those who would like to relive their memories, the parade is streaming at

Norwegian Constitution Day is the official National Day of Norway, celebrated on the 17th of May. Among Norwegians, the day is referred to simply as "Syttende Mai" (17th of May) or Grunnlovsdagen (The Constitution Day).










