Memorial Day Luncheon and program at Senior Activity Center on Friday, May 26, 2023 free to all veterans
Friday, May 19, 2023
MEMORIAL DAY LUNCHEON, FRIDAY, MAY 26, 2023, 11:30am – 1:30pm at Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
Free to all veterans and their partners but RSVP is required by Monday May 22, 2023 by calling 206-365-1536
|Keynote speaker Naval Station Everett
Commanding Officer Captain Joshua Menzel
At sea, he has served as Reactor Officer onboard USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70), Commanding Officer and Executive Officer onboard USS SPRUANCE (DDG 111), Reactor Training Assistant onboard USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), Operations Officer onboard USS HOWARD (DDG 83), Reactor Mechanical Division Officer onboard USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72), and Damage Control Assistant onboard USS JOHN A MOORE (FFG 19).
Ashore, he served as an analyst for the Office of the Secretary of Defense - Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (OSD-CAPE), Assistant Surface Community Manager (PERS 41M), and on the Commander Naval Air Forces staff.
In July 2021, Menzel took command of Naval Station Everett.
CAPT Menzel earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Idaho and a Master in Engineering Management from Old Dominion University.
His decorations and awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (5 awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3 awards), and various unit awards and service ribbons.
0 comments:
Post a Comment