VFW officers offered Buddy Poppies at two local grocery stores this Memorial Day weekend

Monday, May 29, 2023

Newly elected 2023-24 officers of VFW Post 3348

As is traditional here, the members of VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 3348 offered Buddy Poppies and accepted donations for VFW programs in support of veterans.

This year VFW members were at Fred Meyer on Aurora and Town and Country at Shoreline Place. They offered the red paper poppies and small American flags.

The Buddy Poppies are made by disabled veterans. Poppies became associated with veterans who died on foreign soil with the poem by John McCrae, inspired by the brilliant poppy blooms among the rows of graves of American and Canadian soldiers in Flanders Field in Belgium during World War I.


