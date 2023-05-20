North City’s Café Dolce aims to be a community center

A sit-down coffee café in North City





Currently, North City artist James Schindler is displaying his artwork. The café is always looking for new local artists to promote. As part of their focus on the arts, the café has formed a “Sip Coffee and Paint” program where kids and parents gather to learn how to paint from local artists.





The café plans to promote local artists

The current display is by James Schindler

As part of the community focus, there is a meeting room where patrons can gather. A book club meets regularly, as well as some tech folks. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and North City Neighborhood Association have also had meetings at the café. As part of the community focus, there is a meeting room where patrons can gather. A book club meets regularly, as well as some tech folks. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and North City Neighborhood Association have also had meetings at the café.





Ethiopian blend coffee, pastries, and fresh sandwiches

But most importantly, they serve coffee (try their wonderful Ethiopian blends), pastries sourced from Macarina and Alki bakeries, and fresh sandwiches. You can top it off with a scoop of Gelato ice cream or other tasty treats.



and is open daily, from 7:30am to 3pm.





But most importantly, they serve coffee (try their wonderful Ethiopian blends), pastries sourced from Macarina and Alki bakeries, and fresh sandwiches. You can top it off with a scoop of Gelato ice cream or other tasty treats. Café Dolce is located at 17547 15th Ave NE in Shoreline and is open daily, from 7:30am to 3pm.

The goal of this café goes beyond pouring lattes. Both partners hope to create a local arts and cultural hub, a vibrant community gathering place that will enhance the evolving North City neighborhood.