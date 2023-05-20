North City’s Café Dolce aims to be a community center
Saturday, May 20, 2023
The Café Dolce is a recent addition to new businesses in the North City business district.
The café was opened by business partners Solomon Tsegaselassie and Selam Melaku, both residents of Shoreline. After scouting out locations on Aurora Ave., they chose North City because of the new housing construction, anticipated influx of new residents, and lack of a sit-down coffee café in the area.
|A sit-down coffee café in North City
The goal of this café goes beyond pouring lattes. Both partners hope to create a local arts and cultural hub, a vibrant community gathering place that will enhance the evolving North City neighborhood.
Currently, North City artist James Schindler is displaying his artwork. The café is always looking for new local artists to promote. As part of their focus on the arts, the café has formed a “Sip Coffee and Paint” program where kids and parents gather to learn how to paint from local artists.
|The café plans to promote local artists
The current display is by James Schindler
As part of the community focus, there is a meeting room where patrons can gather. A book club meets regularly, as well as some tech folks. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and North City Neighborhood Association have also had meetings at the café.
|Ethiopian blend coffee, pastries, and fresh sandwiches
But most importantly, they serve coffee (try their wonderful Ethiopian blends), pastries sourced from Macarina and Alki bakeries, and fresh sandwiches. You can top it off with a scoop of Gelato ice cream or other tasty treats.
Café Dolce is located at 17547 15th Ave NE in Shoreline and is open daily, from 7:30am to 3pm.
