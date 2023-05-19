State is amping up installations of EV charger stations

Both private and publicly-funded construction of new

chargers is accelerating, improving convenience for EV drivers. Electric vehicle registration statewide and nationwide has quintupled in five years. Electric vehicle registration statewide and nationwide has quintupled in five years.





EVs now account for one in ten vehicles sold in the United States.





A proposed federal rule would compel manufacturers to make more EVs, and a new state law requires all new vehicles sold beyond 2035 to have zero tailpipe emissions.









Are we ready to charge all these electric cars?



Construction of new chargers has zoomed since 2013 from fewer than 20 to more than 400 per year. New federal and state investments will further accelerate new installations, with special emphasis on serving residents of multifamily housing and rural areas.



Right now, EV drivers encounter some common inconveniences. The state is rolling out record investments and smart new policy to address these issues and pave the way for increasing EV adoption.



The laws are written. The climate crisis is urgent.