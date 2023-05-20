Shorewood Girls Tennis District 1 Team Champions



The Shorewood girls' tennis team sent six players to compete against the best players from Wesco North and Skagit / Whatcom county at the District 1, 3A tennis tournament.





The team won the District 1 team championship.





The top five placers in singles and doubles would qualify for next week's WIAA 3A state tennis tournament at Vancouver Tennis Center in Vancouver, Washington.





Shorewood qualified all six girls for the state tournament!



Sophomore Rylie Gettmann won the singles championship for the second straight year, junior Emily Lin placed third in singles, sophomores Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna placed second in doubles, and seniors Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold placed third in doubles.





This is the second straight state tournament for Gettmann, 8th at state 2023, Lin, Rand and Serwold. The team placed seventh at the state tournament last year.



Shorewood players were challenged in every match with very good opponents, but won with consistent overall skills and strategy. Coach Moreno says they won the close points and matches by being focused and intent on playing hard for every point.



The six Shorewood players may have made Shorewood tennis history by qualifying all six players entered in District, for the first time.





Coach Moreno has been the varsity coach for twenty years and has never had this many qualifiers. He talked with the two former coaches before him, at Shorewood, and they told him they never had this happen. Coach Moreno believes that this team made history for Shorewood tennis.