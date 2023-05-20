Gordon Snyder: There are Good People in my Neighborhood

The Horizon View Park photo

Story and photos by Gordon Snyder







I wanted to send the Horizon View Park photo to my friend Steve in Anchorage because he was moaning that Spring hadn’t arrived there yet.



I took my cap and sunglasses off while I sat there editing the photo and the text sent. Then we wandered off thru the park.



When Charlie and I headed for a walk the next afternoon. I grabbed my cap but my sunglasses weren’t nearby. No Big deal. We wandered off to our adventures.





Gordon has been wearing these glasses for years. Over the next week, I looked everywhere for my sunglasses. I’ve been wearing them for years. I looked in cars, around the house, my office, all my pockets and packs, etc. I thought maybe I lost them at Rite-Aid or Safeway.



After a week, I was convinced they were lost. Doesn’t everyone hate losing something? Argh!



Time to shop for another pair….



But, more importantly, time for Charlie and me to head out for a walk, so we headed to the Horizon View park.





Wandering along our usual park sniffing paths, I spotted something sitting on a picnic table.



Hmmm… As i walked closer, that something looked like sunglasses. Went over to check them out.



Unbelievable! My sunglasses were sitting there. Yep it was them.



It seems that over the week the sunglasses were lost in the park grass. The grass was mowed.





But... someone had found the glasses before mowing and left them on that table for days until I spotted them.



Think about this... nobody took them while they sat on the table waiting for me to wander by and find them.



Unbelievable!



Thank You Neighbors for Making My Day.



A few days ago Shoreline Area News published a photo i made at Horizon View Park. The photo is full of spring green colors, trees budding out and a picnic table. After taking that photo, my dog Charlie and I walked up to that table and I sat on the bench. Charlie just sniffed around.