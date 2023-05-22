Lake Forest Park: multiple candidates for open council seats and contested Mayoral race



At the close of the filing period on Friday, May 19, 2023, it appears that Lake Forest Park is in for a lively election season.





Tom French has left his council position to challenge incumbent mayor Jeff Johnson.

Tom French

Tom French has left his council position to challenge incumbent mayor Jeff Johnson.









Phillippa Kassover has chosen to retire from her council seat (see previous article









Lorri Bodi in position #2 has no challengers. Barring a vigorous and unlikely write-in candidate, she has effectively been re-elected to her seat.





Races with more than two candidates will be in a primary in August with the top two advancing to the general election in November.





Residents can check their registration information at My Voter Information





Candidates who have filed for her seat #4 are: