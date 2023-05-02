Politics: Lorri Bodi announces for LFP Council
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
I’m excited to let you know I am seeking re-election to Lake Forest Park City Council Position 2. It’s been my privilege to represent you as your Councilmember for the last three and a half years, through the pandemic and beyond.
I will be filing for re-election in May, and seeking your votes in November.
I care deeply about our small city, and there is still work I would like to do for the future of LFP. I raised my family here and have been a consistent supporter of our community and schools.
I would like to continue to use my knowledge and public service experience – as an environmental attorney, negotiator, manager, and government executive -- to give back to LFP.
As your Council representative for the last few years, I have delivered on my commitments to you. I have worked with our citizen groups, collaborated with my fellow Council members and the City Administration, and stayed transparent and connected with the community. I have spearheaded or advocated – and voted for:
- enhanced streams, green spaces, parks, and trees
- housing diversity and flexibility for seniors and young families
- public safety improvements and police reforms
- updated zoning to guide balanced growth (especially at Town Center and in critical areas)
- wise use of our financial resources to maintain essential services
- affordable housing incentives for future multi-family construction
- progress toward a Climate Action Plan for LFP
I look forward to seeing you at the Commons, the Farmers Market, and other community events, and I welcome your comments and suggestions. Please spread the word and vote for me on November 7, so I can continue to represent your interests and be a Your Voice on City Council.
Warm wishes,
