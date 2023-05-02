Politics: Lorri Bodi announces for LFP Council

Lorri Bodi Greetings Lake Forest Park Neighbors, Greetings Lake Forest Park Neighbors,





I will be filing for re-election in May, and seeking your votes in November.



I care deeply about our small city, and there is still work I would like to do for the future of LFP. I raised my family here and have been a consistent supporter of our community and schools.









As your Council representative for the last few years, I have delivered on my commitments to you. I have worked with our citizen groups, collaborated with my fellow Council members and the City Administration, and stayed transparent and connected with the community. I have spearheaded or advocated – and voted for:

enhanced streams, green spaces, parks, and trees

housing diversity and flexibility for seniors and young families

public safety improvements and police reforms

updated zoning to guide balanced growth (especially at Town Center and in critical areas)

wise use of our financial resources to maintain essential services

affordable housing incentives for future multi-family construction

progress toward a Climate Action Plan for LFP I would like to continue to hear from you and work to preserve our quality of life, support balanced growth and transit, conserve our environment, and keep LFP welcoming, safe, and affordable.





Warm wishes,

I’m excited to let you know I am seeking re-election to Lake Forest Park City Council Position 2. It’s been my privilege to represent you as your Councilmember for the last three and a half years, through the pandemic and beyond.