Politics: Lorri Bodi announces for LFP Council

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Lorri Bodi
Greetings Lake Forest Park Neighbors,

I’m excited to let you know I am seeking re-election to Lake Forest Park City Council Position 2. It’s been my privilege to represent you as your Councilmember for the last three and a half years, through the pandemic and beyond. 

I will be filing for re-election in May, and seeking your votes in November.

I care deeply about our small city, and there is still work I would like to do for the future of LFP. I raised my family here and have been a consistent supporter of our community and schools. 

I would like to continue to use my knowledge and public service experience – as an environmental attorney, negotiator, manager, and government executive -- to give back to LFP.

As your Council representative for the last few years, I have delivered on my commitments to you. I have worked with our citizen groups, collaborated with my fellow Council members and the City Administration, and stayed transparent and connected with the community. I have spearheaded or advocated – and voted for:
  • enhanced streams, green spaces, parks, and trees
  • housing diversity and flexibility for seniors and young families
  • public safety improvements and police reforms
  • updated zoning to guide balanced growth (especially at Town Center and in critical areas)
  • wise use of our financial resources to maintain essential services
  • affordable housing incentives for future multi-family construction
  • progress toward a Climate Action Plan for LFP
I would like to continue to hear from you and work to preserve our quality of life, support balanced growth and transit, conserve our environment, and keep LFP welcoming, safe, and affordable.

I look forward to seeing you at the Commons, the Farmers Market, and other community events, and I welcome your comments and suggestions. Please spread the word and vote for me on November 7, so I can continue to represent your interests and be a Your Voice on City Council.

Warm wishes,
