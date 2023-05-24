Teen Center Field Day Friday May 26, 2023
We will be starting with kickball on the field at 4:00 PM.
There will be food, dessert, and lots of games!
Stay late for laser tag in the gym!
When: Friday May 26ths $:00-9:00pm
Where: The Teen Center and Richmond Highlands Park
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
For Middle through high school teens and tweens!
For more information on teen center events check out our social media @shorelineteenprgrams
