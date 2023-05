Teen Center Field Day Friday May 26, 2023

Come to Richmond Highlands Recreation Center this Friday for the Teen Center’s Field Day!

We will be starting with kickball on the field at 4:00 PM.

There will be food, dessert, and lots of games!

Stay late for laser tag in the gym!

When: Friday May 26ths $:00-9:00pmWhere: The Teen Center and Richmond Highlands ParkFor Middle through high school teens and tweens!For more information on teen center events check out our social media @shorelineteenprgrams