Memorial Day Service at Floral Hills

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Floral Hills Veterans' Memorial photo courtesy Purdy and Walters

Memorial Day Service - Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills

Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11:00am, veterans, their families, and the public will gather for a Service of Remembrance at our Veterans Memorial site located in the cemetery at 409 Filbert Rd. Lynnwood, WA 98036

  • Saturday, May 27 at 10:00am, volunteers will place flags on the graves of veterans.
  • Monday, May 29 at 10:30am, the Service of Remembrance begins with a band concert performed by the Eagles and Letter Carriers Band. Our guest speaker this year is Shawn Baza, Navy (Retired).
  • Members of the Sno-King Chapter #423 Vietnam Veterans of America, and Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills present the program.

This event is open to the public.


Posted by DKH at 1:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  