Memorial Day Service at Floral Hills
Saturday, May 27, 2023
|Floral Hills Veterans' Memorial photo courtesy Purdy and Walters
Memorial Day Service - Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills
Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11:00am, veterans, their families, and the public will gather for a Service of Remembrance at our Veterans Memorial site located in the cemetery at 409 Filbert Rd. Lynnwood, WA 98036
- Saturday, May 27 at 10:00am, volunteers will place flags on the graves of veterans.
- Monday, May 29 at 10:30am, the Service of Remembrance begins with a band concert performed by the Eagles and Letter Carriers Band. Our guest speaker this year is Shawn Baza, Navy (Retired).
- Members of the Sno-King Chapter #423 Vietnam Veterans of America, and Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills present the program.
This event is open to the public.
