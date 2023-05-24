Blood Drive at Shoreline City Hall on Memorial Day

By Thomas Petersen









They will be set up in the lobby of Shoreline City Hall, 175th and Midvale, from 9am to 3pm. Appointments are available at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888.





Walk-ups will be welcome, but only for unfilled appointment times; there will be no waiting in the lobby.





Blood shortages have persisted, but Bloodworks is hoping to see a recovery this summer. "Dormant" or out-of-the-habit donors are urged to return, and first-timers are especially encouraged. Making an appointment with a friend is a fun way to go, too.



Donating blood is safe and healthy and takes about 45 minutes from start to cookies. Most healthy adults over 110 pounds are eligible. All donors are screened for certain health conditions, medications, or travel histories that might defer a person to ensure a safe blood supply.





Masks must be worn at all times.











There have been recent changes in some deferrals that began in response to public health threats 40 years ago which are no longer barriers to giving blood. More information and the list of restrictions that may apply can be found at www.bloodworksnw.org



