Blood Drive at Shoreline City Hall on Memorial Day

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Thomas Petersen

Bloodworks Northwest is looking for donors on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023. 

They will be set up in the lobby of Shoreline City Hall, 175th and Midvale, from 9am to 3pm. Appointments are available at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888. 

Walk-ups will be welcome, but only for unfilled appointment times; there will be no waiting in the lobby.

Blood shortages have persisted, but Bloodworks is hoping to see a recovery this summer. "Dormant" or out-of-the-habit donors are urged to return, and first-timers are especially encouraged. Making an appointment with a friend is a fun way to go, too.

Donating blood is safe and healthy and takes about 45 minutes from start to cookies. Most healthy adults over 110 pounds are eligible. All donors are screened for certain health conditions, medications, or travel histories that might defer a person to ensure a safe blood supply. 

Masks must be worn at all times.

There have been recent changes in some deferrals that began in response to public health threats 40 years ago which are no longer barriers to giving blood. More information and the list of restrictions that may apply can be found at www.bloodworksnw.org.



Posted by DKH at 12:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  